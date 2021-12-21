Go to the main site
    Throughout 30 years of its existence CIS became relevant regional organization – President Tokayev

    21 December 2021, 10:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that throughout 30 years of its existence the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has become a relevant regional organization recognized by the international community, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State also tweeted that Kazakhstan supports the CIS and takes active part in its activity.

    He went on to remind that on 21 December 1991 at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev there had been signed the Almaty Declaration endorsing the principles and goals of the CIS.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

