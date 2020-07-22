Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Zhambyl region

Three sports and recreation complexes under construction in Taraz

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
22 July 2020, 20:51
Three sports and recreation complexes under construction in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Three sports and recreation complexes are being constructed in the city of Taraz of Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is worth noting that 552 sports facilities and sport grounds have already been built in the city. This year, within the framework of «Employment Roadmap» the construction of three sports and recreation complexes is underway in Taraz. Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev has inspected the construction of the above mentioned facilities.

photo

photo


The head of the city’s department of physical culture and sports Nurbol Zhunisbekov said that the new sports centers will give children the opportunities to play football, volleyball, basketball, handball, and do martial arts, karate and taekwondo.

photo


Akimat    Zhambyl region    Sport   Taraz  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports