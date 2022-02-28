Three repatriation flights from Ukraine planned for Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three repatriation flights for nationals of Kazakhstan are planned from the Polish city of Katowice, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Air Astana company stopped its regular flights to Ukraine from 24 February till 7 March 2022 after the airspace over Ukraine had been closed. Air Astana company operated three flights a week from Almaty to Kyiv and one flight per week from Nur-Sultan to Kyiv.

The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine and Poland as well as Air Astana company decided to organize the special flights to repatriate our nationals from Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all costs associated with the repatriation flights will be covered by the Kazakh Government.

Two flights from Katowice to Atyrau are expected to be performed today one after another. Additional details about the third flight will be provided later.

According to the Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Poland, as of 8:00 am on 28 February 80 nationals of Kazakhstan (49 passengers and 31 employees of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine) are in Katowice. 116 citizens of Kazakhstan have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border and are on their way to an airport in Katowice.



