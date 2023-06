Three regions to wake up to foggy streets Dec 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On December 10 fog and black ice will grip Atyrau region. Chances of storm are high.

Fog in the morning and evening, black ice will hit locally tomorrow Kyzylorda region.

Fog will also linger for another day across Nur-Sultan. Chances of storm are high.