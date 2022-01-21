Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Three Olympic villages ready for move-in

    21 January 2022, 22:20

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The three Olympic villages, two in Beijing's Chaoyang and Yanqing districts and one in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, are all ready to welcome the Olympians, with international athletes and officials due to arrive this month.

    Designed and constructed to the highest standards of green and sustainable housing, the three villages will be able to accommodate 5,500 athletes and team officials, China Daily reports.

    Smart, cozy and accessible, Beijing's Winter Olympic Village has all the elements needed to provide athletes with a safe and comfortable home away from home during the 2022 Winter Games.

    The Olympic Village in Beijing has 20 residential buildings-all furnished and decorated to a high standard and fitted with fresh-air ventilation systems.

    Situated in the northern part of the city's downtown against the backdrop of Bird's Nest, the village, which covers an area of 330,000 square meters, is the largest of the three official residential areas.

    From a bird's-eye view, the two largest courtyards in the village form a pattern similar to the famous Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) painting depicting people enjoying outdoor activities on ice.

    The Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village is located in the mountains, some 900 meters above sea level. It will host more than 1,200 participants from 90 countries and regions at the Olympics, and 500 participants from around 30 delegations for the Paralympics.

    Considering the altitude and low temperature at Yanqing, the village features a warm indoor corridor that connects all residential and public areas.

    In terms of epidemic prevention and healthcare, the village's general medical clinic has 18 departments, including emergency, surgery and internal medicine.

    The Olympic Village in Taizicheng covers an area of 20 hectares, almost the size of 28 football fields. There are about 30 apartment buildings that can accommodate more than 2,700 athletes during the Games.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico