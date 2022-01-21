Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Three Olympic villages ready for move-in

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 January 2022, 22:20
Three Olympic villages ready for move-in

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The three Olympic villages, two in Beijing's Chaoyang and Yanqing districts and one in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, are all ready to welcome the Olympians, with international athletes and officials due to arrive this month.

Designed and constructed to the highest standards of green and sustainable housing, the three villages will be able to accommodate 5,500 athletes and team officials, China Daily reports.

Smart, cozy and accessible, Beijing's Winter Olympic Village has all the elements needed to provide athletes with a safe and comfortable home away from home during the 2022 Winter Games.

The Olympic Village in Beijing has 20 residential buildings-all furnished and decorated to a high standard and fitted with fresh-air ventilation systems.

Situated in the northern part of the city's downtown against the backdrop of Bird's Nest, the village, which covers an area of 330,000 square meters, is the largest of the three official residential areas.

From a bird's-eye view, the two largest courtyards in the village form a pattern similar to the famous Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) painting depicting people enjoying outdoor activities on ice.

The Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village is located in the mountains, some 900 meters above sea level. It will host more than 1,200 participants from 90 countries and regions at the Olympics, and 500 participants from around 30 delegations for the Paralympics.

Considering the altitude and low temperature at Yanqing, the village features a warm indoor corridor that connects all residential and public areas.

In terms of epidemic prevention and healthcare, the village's general medical clinic has 18 departments, including emergency, surgery and internal medicine.

The Olympic Village in Taizicheng covers an area of 20 hectares, almost the size of 28 football fields. There are about 30 apartment buildings that can accommodate more than 2,700 athletes during the Games.


Sport   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year