Three Olympic villages ready for move-in

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The three Olympic villages, two in Beijing's Chaoyang and Yanqing districts and one in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, are all ready to welcome the Olympians, with international athletes and officials due to arrive this month.

Designed and constructed to the highest standards of green and sustainable housing, the three villages will be able to accommodate 5,500 athletes and team officials, China Daily reports.

Smart, cozy and accessible, Beijing's Winter Olympic Village has all the elements needed to provide athletes with a safe and comfortable home away from home during the 2022 Winter Games.

The Olympic Village in Beijing has 20 residential buildings-all furnished and decorated to a high standard and fitted with fresh-air ventilation systems.

Situated in the northern part of the city's downtown against the backdrop of Bird's Nest, the village, which covers an area of 330,000 square meters, is the largest of the three official residential areas.

From a bird's-eye view, the two largest courtyards in the village form a pattern similar to the famous Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) painting depicting people enjoying outdoor activities on ice.

The Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village is located in the mountains, some 900 meters above sea level. It will host more than 1,200 participants from 90 countries and regions at the Olympics, and 500 participants from around 30 delegations for the Paralympics.

Considering the altitude and low temperature at Yanqing, the village features a warm indoor corridor that connects all residential and public areas.

In terms of epidemic prevention and healthcare, the village's general medical clinic has 18 departments, including emergency, surgery and internal medicine.

The Olympic Village in Taizicheng covers an area of 20 hectares, almost the size of 28 football fields. There are about 30 apartment buildings that can accommodate more than 2,700 athletes during the Games.