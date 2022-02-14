Go to the main site
    Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Beijing Olympics

    14 February 2022, 14:14

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese authorities recorded some three new COVID-19 cases among those taking part in the Beijing Olympics, the Olympic Organizing Committee said on Monday, TASS reports.

    On February 13, as many as 32 people arrived in China, including 14 athletes and officials as well as 18 representatives of other interested parties. Some three new COVID-19 cases were registered as a result of the tests by the PCR method - one case of the infection was detected among athletes and officials, two COVID-19 cases were confirmed among the representatives of other interested parties.

    The Beijing Olympics will end on February 20.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
