    Three missing after shipwreck off Lampedusa

    21 June 2023, 15:11

    LAMPEDUSA. KAZINFORM - Three people are missing after a six-metre-long migrant boat sank in waters near to the Italian island of Lampedusa overnight, survivors said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    The Italian Coast Guard managed to save 44 people from the shipwreck, including six women, sources said.

    They were taken to Lampedusa at dawn. They said they were from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali, Sudan and Algeria. They said they departed from Sfax, in Tunisia, at 21:00 on Monday and paid 3,000 Libyan dinar for the crossing.

