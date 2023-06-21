Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Three missing after shipwreck off Lampedusa

21 June 2023, 15:11
Three missing after shipwreck off Lampedusa Photo: ANSA

LAMPEDUSA. KAZINFORM - Three people are missing after a six-metre-long migrant boat sank in waters near to the Italian island of Lampedusa overnight, survivors said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The Italian Coast Guard managed to save 44 people from the shipwreck, including six women, sources said.

They were taken to Lampedusa at dawn.
They said they were from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali, Sudan and Algeria.
They said they departed from Sfax, in Tunisia, at 21:00 on Monday and paid 3,000 Libyan dinar for the crossing.


