    Three large industrial projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan

    5 August 2020, 19:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At a briefing in Central Communications Service Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Amaniyaz Yerzhanov told about large industrial projects which are planned to be implemented in Kazakhstan this year.

    The Minister said that mining and processing plant in the city of Aksu, mining and processing plant in Akmola region, as well as «Kazcarbon» in Karaganda region are planned to be implemented this year in Kazakhstan.

    Mr. Yerzhanov also informed it is planned to implement two more projects together with partners: bus production and tires manufacturing plants.

    Alzhanova Raushan

