Three killed in road accident in Pavlodar region
8 October 2022, 12:10

Three killed in road accident in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Three passengers died, two drivers were injured in a road accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

The accident occurred October 7 at 10:00pm on the 55km of Leninskiy-Kurchatov highway, near Syrlykala settlement of Aksu district. A 40-year-old driver of Niva had exceeded the speed limit and smashed into trailer of KamAZ 5320.

As a result, three passengers of Niva died at the scene of the accident. Both drivers were hospitalized with various traumas, deputy chief of the regional police department Zhaskairat Kairov said.


