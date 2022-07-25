Qazaq TV
Three killed in road accident in Atyrau region
25 July 2022 10:58

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Three people died in a road accident on the Atyrau-Uralsk highway, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional police department, the tragedy occurred overnight on the 19th kilometer of the Atyrau-Uralsk highway.

«Two cars – Toyota Prada and VAZ – collided with each other. As a result, the driver and two passengers of VAZ died at the scene of the accident. An investigation has been launched,»

the police department says.



