Three killed in road accident in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A road accident occurred on Shalkar-Irgiz highway of Aktobe region on the night of August 23 to August 24, Kazinform learned from Polisia.kz.

A 26-year-old driver of Toyota Estima could not make his car on the 91km of Shalkar-Irgiz highway, and the vehicle overturned.

As a result, three people died of the injuries. Three underage children were taken to a hospital of Shalkar town.