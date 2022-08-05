Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Three Kazakh judokas to vie for medals at 2022 Asian Judo Championship today

    5 August 2022 15:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani judokas eased into finals of their respective weight categories at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    For instance, Daniyar Shamshayev will fight for gold against Uzbek Murodjon Yuldoshev in the -73kg final.

    Kazakhstan’s Moldir Narynova and Anastassiya Mayakova will take on their rivals in the -63kg and -70kg weight classes, respectively.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani Abiba Abuzhakynova hauled silver in the -48kg weight category, while Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (-66kg) and Magzhan Shamshadin (-60kg) settled for bronze.

    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Judo
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani athlete wins bronze at 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships
    Kazakhstan prioritizes coop with Israel in medical education – Azhar Giniyat
    Kazakh judokas win 3 bronze medals at Asian Championships in Nur-Sultan
    President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia
    2 Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 regions
    3 COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals
    4 President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award
    5 Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan