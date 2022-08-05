5 August 2022 15:11

Three Kazakh judokas to vie for medals at 2022 Asian Judo Championship today

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani judokas eased into finals of their respective weight categories at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

For instance, Daniyar Shamshayev will fight for gold against Uzbek Murodjon Yuldoshev in the -73kg final.

Kazakhstan’s Moldir Narynova and Anastassiya Mayakova will take on their rivals in the -63kg and -70kg weight classes, respectively.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani Abiba Abuzhakynova hauled silver in the -48kg weight category, while Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (-66kg) and Magzhan Shamshadin (-60kg) settled for bronze.













Photo: olympic.kz