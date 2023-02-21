Three Italian regions in Europe’s top 10 for climate risks

ROME. KAZINFORM - Three Italian regions, Veneto, Lombardia and Emilia-Romagna, are in Europe's top 10 for the territories with the highest exposure to climate risks, according to the XDI «Gross Domestic Climate Risk,» report released on Monday, ANSA reports.

The report examines the physical climate risk to the built environment in over 2,600 territories around the world.

It focused on the extent of capital value at risk from climate change and extreme weather such as flooding, heat waves, forest fires and violent storms.

«The cost of inaction is much higher than that of implementing effective mitigation and adaptation measures,» said Luca Iacoboni of Italy's Ecco climate think tank.

«It is necessary to calibrate public investments towards real decarbonization and give private investments incentives to move in that direction».

Photo: ansa.it