Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Three injured in blast on market square in Germany

    28 September 2022, 12:47

    ERFURT. KAZINFORM Three people were seriously injured in an explosion in the centre of the German city of Halle on Tuesday, state news agency (dpa) quoted the police as saying, WAM reports.

    The explosion happened around 6 pm (1600 GMT) in the public toilets on the city's market square, in a historic building that houses a cafe and apartments.

    Two girls aged 12 and 13 and a 51-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The woman was initially thought to have only mild injuries.

    The cause is currently still completely unclear, the police spokesman said. He said there was no indication of a gas explosion.


    Photo: www.anews.com.tr
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    'Enormous' energy costs push German inflation to record high
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products