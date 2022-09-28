28 September 2022, 12:47

Three injured in blast on market square in Germany

ERFURT. KAZINFORM Three people were seriously injured in an explosion in the centre of the German city of Halle on Tuesday, state news agency (dpa) quoted the police as saying, WAM reports.

The explosion happened around 6 pm (1600 GMT) in the public toilets on the city's market square, in a historic building that houses a cafe and apartments.

Two girls aged 12 and 13 and a 51-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The woman was initially thought to have only mild injuries.

The cause is currently still completely unclear, the police spokesman said. He said there was no indication of a gas explosion.

Photo: www.anews.com.tr