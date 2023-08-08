Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Three injured after heavy rains cause derailment in Sweden

    8 August 2023, 14:46

    STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - Three people were taken to hospital after a train derailed in eastern Sweden when a railway embankment collapsed following heavy rains, police said, as weather agencies warned of more flooding, WAM reports.

    The passenger train, which was carrying some 120 people, was headed to the city of Sundsvall when two of its four cars derailed near the city of Hudiksvall shortly after 12:30 pm (1030 GMT).

    After police and rescue services arrived at the scene it was «determined that the railway embankment had been undermined by the heavy rain and collapsed.»

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee Gary Peters
    2 Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation
    3 Kazakh President congratulates President of Ukraine on Independence Day
    4 Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
    5 Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency