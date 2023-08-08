Three injured after heavy rains cause derailment in Sweden

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - Three people were taken to hospital after a train derailed in eastern Sweden when a railway embankment collapsed following heavy rains, police said, as weather agencies warned of more flooding, WAM reports.

The passenger train, which was carrying some 120 people, was headed to the city of Sundsvall when two of its four cars derailed near the city of Hudiksvall shortly after 12:30 pm (1030 GMT).

After police and rescue services arrived at the scene it was «determined that the railway embankment had been undermined by the heavy rain and collapsed.»