26 July 2022 11:35

Three in critical condition after large fire in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Municipal Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan gave an update on the condition of four people injured in a LPG dispensing station fire that occurred last night in the capital city, Kazinform reports.

All the injured were taken to the Municipal Hospital No1.

One of the patients, born 1995, sustained moderate burns. Three patients, born 1992, 1992 and 1969, suffered third-degree burn shock.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that a hangar and an LPG dispensing station located in 6 Kobda Street had caught on fire. Upon arrival, a firefighting brigade saw several single-storey buildings and a hangar embroiled in flames as well as jet fire at an LPG dispensing station. The fire was localized at 00:05 am and extinguished at 01:23 am.



