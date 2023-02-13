Go to the main site
    Three died in road accident in E Kazakhstan region

    13 February 2023, 20:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three died as a result of collision of VAZ-2108 and Lada Granta vehicles on the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Rakhman Springs Resort highway, Kazinform has learned from the press office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    A 87-year-old passenger of VAZ-2108 died at the scene. 19-year-old driver of VAZ-2108 and underage passenger of Lada Granta died of injuries in a hospital of Katon-Karagai village.

    An investigation was launched as per paragraph 4 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan.


    Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

