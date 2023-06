ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A road accident in a suburb of Atyrau killed three people, Kazinform reports with a reference to the local road police service.

The tragedy occurred January 19, when Lada VAZ 2114 and DAW truck collided with each other.

A man (born 1978) and two women (born in 1981 and 1998) died on the scene. Driver of VAZ 2114 was hospitalized with severe traumas.

An investigation is underway.