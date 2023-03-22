Go to the main site
    Three-day weather forecast issued for Kazakhstan

    22 March 2023, 13:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three-day weather forecast was issued for Kazakhstan for March 23-25, Kazinform reports.

    According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, due to a spur of an anticyclone sunny and moderately warm weather is to persist in the greater part of Kazakhstan.

    Due to a cyclonic trough, unstable weather conditions bringing rain and snow are predicted in the north and northwest as well as the mountainous areas of the southeast on March 22

    The country is to brace for fog as well as dust tides in the southwest, and high wind in the north and northwest.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

