Three-day weather forecast issued for Kazakhstan

27 February 2023, 16:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An Atralntic cyclone is to bring heavy precipitation as rain and snow, black ice, fog, as well as gusty wind, accompanied by ground blizzard in the northwest and north, to most parts of the country over the next three days, Kazinform cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

The weather with no precipitation is expected only in the southeast as well as the east from February 28 to March 1.

Temperatures are to rise to 3-5 degrees Celsius in the northern part of the country during the day. The south is to see temperatures rise to 15-20 degrees Celsius at daytime. Temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius are forecast for the west and northwest of the region during the day.


