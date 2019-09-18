Three children from same family hit by car in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Three children from same family were hit by a car in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The incident occurred today in the morning on Takezhanov Street in Ulzhan micro-district, near the School No.152. The children were rushed to a hospital by an ambulance.

The eldest child, a 9-year-old girl, was discharged from the hospital after doctors had examined her. A boy aged 5 and a girl aged 6 were diagnosed with a blunt abdominal trauma and abdominal cavity organs trauma. The two were hospitalized.

As the local public health department informed, the children and their mother were crossing the road from undesignated areas.