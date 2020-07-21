Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Three children dropped out of windows over 24 hrs

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 July 2020, 19:43
Three children dropped out of windows over 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day three children have fallen out of windows in Almaty, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press -service of the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In all cases, the children were unattended and leaned on window screens.

In addition, an accident occurred in the Tolebi district of Turkestan region. A girl, born in 2019, was left unattended by adults. She fell into a container with hot jam. The toddler was immediately hospitalized with burns.

Thus, since the beginning of the current year 68 cases of children falling out of windows and balconies of apartment buildings have been registered in Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, 6 children have died and 62 were hospitalized.

Police officers and doctors recommend installing window locks, stops and guards to prevent children falling out of windows and balconies. People usually install window screens, although easily removable to allow for escape during residential fires, designed to keep insects out of the house and do not provide a barrier to falls.

Pediatricians recommend parents to superve small children at all times, especially if windows are open, discourage or prohibit children from playing on fire escapes, roofs, and balconies.




Incidents    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches