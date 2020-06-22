Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Three children contract COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
22 June 2020, 19:39
Three children contract COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Over the past day North Kazakhstan region has registered a record number of coronavirus cases - 92, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Fifteen cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk, three in Kyzylzhar fistrict, three in Taiynshinsky district, two in G. Musrepov district, four cases in the districts of M. Zhumabayev, Ualikhanovsky, Mamlyutsky, Shal akyn.

The PCR test showed the presence of COVID-19 in 12 women aged 27-67, in 15 men – aged from 19 to 68 and in three children under the age of 14. All the infected persons were hospitalized in infectious diseases hospitals. Epidemiological investigations are underway.

It is worth noting that since March the current year 225 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the region. 58 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media