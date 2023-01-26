Three Bolashak Program graduates rank among World's Top 2% of Scientists List

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three graduates of the Bolashak Presidential Scholarship were featured in the Stanford University's List of the World's Top 2% of Scientists, according to latest data from Elsevier of November 3, 2022, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Center for International Programs.

The Stanford University compiles the ranking annually based on two criteria: world’s most quoted scientists throughout their career and world’s most quoted scientists of the year.

The nominees were selected based on Scopus citation data.

Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, PhD Physics and Mathematics, Professor Ratbay Myrzakulov, was named the world’s most cited scientist of 2021 and one of the most cited scientists throughout his career.

«The high citation of my works proves a high assessment of the results of my scientific activity by colleagues. My scientific works in astrophysics, gravity, cosmology and theoretical research are highly cited. I think it will serve as a good example for young researchers,» he says.

Nurlan Orazalin and Sarsenbek Montayev are another two Kazakh scientists mentioned in the year 2021 ranking.

Sarsenbek Montayev who develops new technologies in manufacture of construction materials. underwent a research traineeship in nanotechnologies in Japan. «Being included in the world’s top scientists list gives me a great opportunity to integrate with the global research community and an excellent motivation for further improvement,» he says.

KIMEP Accounting and Finance Assistant Professor Nurlan Orazalin says he was surprised and pleased to find his name in the Top 2% of the most cited scientists in the world.

«This is the result of many years of systematic work. The themes of my scientific publications are corporate governance, sustainable development, corporate social responsibility, and acute issues of accounting and finance. It is a gratifying feeling to know that researchers from all over the world cite my scientific publications, about 160 citations in total,» he notes.

Bolashak International Scholarship was established by the former President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on November 5, 1993, to enable young talents to undergo academic training and do research at the world's top higher educational institutions fully at the expense of the government.

JSC Center for International Programs is the administrator of the Bolashak Scholarship Program.

