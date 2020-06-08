Three army draftees from Shymkent contracted coronavirus

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Five new cases of coronavirus infection have been revealed in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the regional Akimat.

Among the coronavirus-infected persons are two residents of Semey: a woman, born in 1960, and a pensioner, born in 1948. The remaining three are army draftees, born in 1997, 2000, and 2002, who arrived to do military service in Zaysan district from the city of Shymkent.

All the patients were placed into the infectious diseases hospital. An epidemiological investigation and medical examination of contact persons are underway.

It is worth noting that to date, 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in East Kazakhstan region. 65 residents of the region have defeated the novel infection.



