20 December 2022, 20:46
Thousands welcome Argentina team home after World Cup triumph

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A massive crowd in Argentina on Tuesday welcomed the world champions football team in the capital Buenos Aires, who returned home with a World Cup trophy, Anadolu Agency reports.

Thousands of Argentine fans welcomed their champion team outside Ezeiza Airport, after their team's arrival in their homeland.

Lionel Messi and his teammates celebrated their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with a celebration tour with their people.

«The world champion squad will leave on Tuesday at noon for the Obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans,» Seleccion Argentina, the official account of the Argentina national team, tweeted on Monday.

The government declared a bank holiday on Tuesday for people to «express their deepest joy» for their champion team.

On Sunday, Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in Qatar to bag the nation's third FIFA World Cup title.


Photo: Anadolu Agency
