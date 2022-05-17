Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Thousands suffer as sandstorm hits Iraq

    17 May 2022, 20:48

    BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM - Thousands needed medical attention in Iraq due to a sandstorm, the Health Ministry said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    A ministry statement said nearly 4,000 people suffered respiratory problems due to the storm that struck several Iraqi provinces.

    The storm has also forced the suspension of flights at airports in the capital Baghdad, Najaf and Sulaymaniyah in southern and northern Iraq.

    Meanwhile, the Saudi National Center for Meteorology warned of dust storms in several areas in the oil-rich kingdom. A similar warning was made by neighboring Bahrain.

    In Kuwait, air flights were temporarily suspended over the storm, according to the state news agency KUNA.

    Dust and sandstorms have always occurred in the Middle East but grown more frequent and intense in recent years.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News Iraq
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy