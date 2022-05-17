Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Thousands suffer as sandstorm hits Iraq

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 May 2022, 20:48
BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM - Thousands needed medical attention in Iraq due to a sandstorm, the Health Ministry said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said nearly 4,000 people suffered respiratory problems due to the storm that struck several Iraqi provinces.

The storm has also forced the suspension of flights at airports in the capital Baghdad, Najaf and Sulaymaniyah in southern and northern Iraq.

Meanwhile, the Saudi National Center for Meteorology warned of dust storms in several areas in the oil-rich kingdom. A similar warning was made by neighboring Bahrain.

In Kuwait, air flights were temporarily suspended over the storm, according to the state news agency KUNA.

Dust and sandstorms have always occurred in the Middle East but grown more frequent and intense in recent years.


