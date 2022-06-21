Go to the main site
    Thousands of disadvantaged kids to benefit from Digital Tutor project in Kazakhstan

    21 June 2022, 14:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov announced Tuesday the upcoming launch of a Digital Tutor project for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Set to be launched in late August-early September, the project is designed for children from socially vulnerable groups, Aimagambetov said at the meeting of the ministry.

    Some 500,000 disadvantaged children, according to Minister Aimagambetov, will benefit from the Digital Tutor project by getting a free weekly access to at least three extra lessons of Mathematics, languages or Science.

    The funding for the project was provided by Qazaqstan Khalqyna Fund at the request of the ministry.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

