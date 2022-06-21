Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Thousands of disadvantaged kids to benefit from Digital Tutor project in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2022, 14:04
Thousands of disadvantaged kids to benefit from Digital Tutor project in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov announced Tuesday the upcoming launch of a Digital Tutor project for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Set to be launched in late August-early September, the project is designed for children from socially vulnerable groups, Aimagambetov said at the meeting of the ministry.

Some 500,000 disadvantaged children, according to Minister Aimagambetov, will benefit from the Digital Tutor project by getting a free weekly access to at least three extra lessons of Mathematics, languages or Science.

The funding for the project was provided by Qazaqstan Khalqyna Fund at the request of the ministry.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy