    Thousands may lose jobs in Kazakhstan in case of 2nd wave of COVID-19 – Labor Minister

    24 September 2020, 12:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Labor and Social Protection Birzhan Nurymbetov claims in case of a possible second wave of coronavirus thousands of people in Kazakhstan may lose their jobs, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the Government’s hour at Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Thursday Minister Nurymbetov said the coronavirus pandemic has already challenged and has had a negative impact on the labor market.

    «In case of the possible second wave of coronavirus up to 2.2 million people nationwide will need financial assistance. Up to 4 million people will be able to preserve their jobs, mainly in agricultural, construction, industrial and healthcare sectors,» Nurymbetov stated.

    The ministry predicted almost one third or 2.5 million people in Kazakhstan will be able to switch to remote work.

    «2 million Kazakhstanis may face a change to working hours, paid or unpaid leaves. Those are mainly employees of transport, trade and catering industries. Some 162,000 people are likely to lose their jobs,» he added.

    Minister Nurymbetov said the ministry should have in place a set of measures to help those out-of-work in case of the possible second wave of coronavirus. The ministry will step up work within the framework of the Employment Roadmap State Program and the Yenbek State Program to offer additional workplaces during the coronavirus pandemic.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Labour Ministry Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19
