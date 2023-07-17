Thousands evacuated as wildfire engulfs Spanish island

MADRID. KAZINFORM - At least 4,000 people have been evacuated due to a forest fire on the island of La Palma in Spain, Kazinform cites Anadolu.



The first major forest fire of the summer in Spain broke out in La Palma, part of the Canary Islands archipelago in the southwest of the country.

The ongoing blaze, which started on July 14, has so far devastated more than 5,000 hectares (12,355 acres) of woodland.

The municipality of La Palma and civil relief teams said the fire has rendered 13 houses uninhabitable, affecting several settlements including Tijarafe and Puntagorda.

They further stated that 4,255 people have been evacuated from their homes who spent the night in sports halls, with relatives, or in hotels.

Firefighting efforts involved over 400 personnel, including 100 soldiers on the ground, as well as 13 aircraft. However, the fire, which poses a threat to the nearby national park, has not yet been brought under control.

Meanwhile, political parties' planned election rallies in La Palma ahead of the early general elections scheduled for July 23 in Spain have been canceled due to the fire.

Spain experienced 15 major forest fires in the first half of the year.