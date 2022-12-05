Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Thousands evacuated after Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts

5 December 2022, 10:55
Thousands evacuated after Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted on Sunday, blanketing roads and homes in volcanic ash and prompting evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to authorities in the country, CNN reports.

A statement Sunday from Indonesia’s disaster management agency (BNPB) said no injuries or deaths have so far been reported and evacuees have taken shelter in public facilities, including village halls and schools. More than 20,000 face masks have been handed out to mitigate respiratory health risks from volcanic ash, it added.

Mount Semeru, which lies around 640 kilometers (400 miles) southeast of the capital Jakarta, began erupting at 2:46 a.m. local time Sunday (2:46 p.m. ET Saturday), according to BNPB. Videos shared by BNPB showed nearby villages covered in gray ash.

Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, PVMBG, said in a statement the alert level of volcanic activity had been raised to the highest Level 4.

The agency warned residents to stay at least 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) away from Semeru’s eruption center, adding that volcanic ash had reached as far as 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) from the epicenter.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the plume from the eruption reached 15 kilometers (about 49,200 feet) into the air. The agency said in a statement Sunday there had been no tsunami impact following the eruption.


Photo: edition.cnn.com

Теги:
Related news
Suicide bombing hits Indonesia's police station, wounding 3 policemen, killing bomber
1st meeting of Kazakh-Indonesian discussion club held in Jakarta
Read also
Olympics: IOC postpones 2030 Winter Games host selection
394M people across Europe, Central Asia need rehabilitation care: WHO
Italian health service set to lose 100,000 doctors in 5 years
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
Suicide bombing hits Indonesia's police station, wounding 3 policemen, killing bomber
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
UAE President, Malaysia’s King witness signing of Middle East’s first unconventional oil concession between ADNOC and PETRONAS
Russia records 5,561 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan
2 Iran uses new methods, discovers new oil reserves
3 Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D
4 Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%
5 UNDP launches National Knowledge Week-2022 in Kazakhstan

News