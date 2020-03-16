Those trying to spread panic to be punished, President

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 March 2020, 15:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The people who disseminate false information and trying to spread panic will be punished,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his televised address to the nation over the state of emergency declared earlier in Kazakhstan.

«I am confident that wisdom and high civil responsibility of our people, coordinated efforts of the society and Government will let us overcome all difficulties. Those who spread false information and try to spread panic will be punished according to the law,» the Head of State stressed.

The President urged all the people of Kazakhstan to maintain peace and order, help and take care of each other.


