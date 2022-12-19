Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
This tournament will remain in history of world football – President on Qatar World Cup

19 December 2022, 09:50
This tournament will remain in history of world football – President on Qatar World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani on successful organization of the FIFA World Cup.

«My sincere congratulations to @TamimBinHamad on the excellent arrangement of the FIFA World Cup. This tournament will remain in the history of world football as a beacon of high spirit, fair play, and the extraordinary hospitality of the people of Qatar,» he tweeted.


