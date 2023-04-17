Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 April 2023
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea Photo: en.yna.co.kr

INCHEON. KAZINFORM Another victim of a recent large-scale rental fraud case died Monday in an apparent suicide, police said, Yonhap reported.

The woman in her 30s was found unconscious in her home in Michuhol Ward, Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, at 2:12 a.m. She was rushed to a hospital but died on the way.

A suicide note was found in her home, and there were no signs of foul play, according to the police.

The woman is the third victim of a recent rental scam to have apparently taken their own life.

She had reported herself as a victim of a massive swindle case by a local builder, who was arrested in February for failing to return a combined 12.5 billion won (US$9.518 million) in rental deposits he had received for 161 apartment units in Michuhol between January and July last year.

The deceased was unable to retrieve her deposit of 90 million won after the apartment she was living in was put up for auction in June last year, according to a group of tenants who fell prey to the scam.

Two other victims also died by apparent suicide in the same ward on Feb. 28 and last Friday, respectively.


