Third Russian COVID-19 vaccine can be registered in a month

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The third Russian coronavirus vaccine can be registered in a month’s time, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Thursday at an online congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

«I want to say that the Russian Federation has two vaccines, and the third, I am sure, should be registered in a month’s time. The colleagues who are developing it (the Chumakov center - TASS) have extensive experience in vaccinology,» she said, TASS said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the vaccine developed by the Vektor center had received a registration certificate. Clinical trials were conducted on 100 volunteers, the center will begin post-registration clinical trials in various Russian regions involving 40,000 volunteers.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July.

To date, a total of 1,354,163 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,048,097 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 23,491 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.



