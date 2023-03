Third quake hits Tajikistan in one day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani seismologists have recorded the third quake centered in Tajikistan, Kazinform reports.

A 4.9-magnitude quake centered in Tajikistan was recorded 609km southwest of Almaty city. The quake hit at a depth of 15km at 5:24 pm Almaty time.

Earlier today two earthquakes rocked the territory of Tajikistan.