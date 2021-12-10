Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Third of Kostanay region population vaccinated against COVID-19

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 December 2021, 19:55
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the healthcare department of Kostanay region Anzhela Beksultanova told a briefing about vaccination rates in the region, Kazinform reports.

There are 1,825 COVID-19 and quarantine beds in the region. 314 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of now.

74 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the region over the past 24 hours. 342,153 people or 67.7% of eligible population were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, 322,252 or 63.8% were fully vaccinated.

On November 22 the revaccination campaign started in the region. Besides, 2,801 people, including 51 expectant and 450 nursing moms, 2,300 teens were given Pfizer vaccine as of December 10.

There are 190 stationary and mobile vaccination sites.

As of today 502,140 doses of the 1st component and 502,140 doses of the 2nd component were delivered to the region.


