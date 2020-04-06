Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    There is no point in postponing academic year – Education Minister

    6 April 2020, 20:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov says there is no need to postpone academic year due to coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform reports.

    «We followed the example of other countries and switched to remote lessons. It doesn’t make sense to postpone the academic year. There are proposals to wrap up the academic year ahead of schedule or postpone the end of the academic year to July-August. But there is no need,» Minister Aimagambetov said during an online briefing on Monday.

    According to him, it is no coincidence that all countries made a decision not to reschedule lessons and go on with the studies.

    «There is no point in discussing the postponement of the fourth quarter. It has already begun and this is the right and effective way [to wrap up the academic year],» he added.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Education Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023