There is no greater value than independence for our people – Kazakh Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker Maulen Ashibayev took to his Facebook account to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, Kazinform reports.

«This historic milestone of our independence we celebrate with the significant achievements. Thanks to the strategic policy of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev the systemic development of the country was achieved in all spheres. The most important thing is that our independence State has been fully established,» said Ashimbayev.

He noted that the international community recognized Kazakhstan as a territory of peace, stability, and accord. Over the years of independence, it has been made possible to advance in studying the history of the country, supporting the national culture and strengthening of the status of the State language. The new capital was built in the center of the country as well as the holy Turkic city of Turkestan has been actively developing recently. The Senate Speaker also stressed that independence also gave an impetus to the development of all the regions of Kazakhstan.

«Our today’s task is to continue this course and further strengthen independence. The policy of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aims at ensuring succession and progress. There is no greater value than independence for our people. It united and mobilized our society. Now it is important to value what we have achieved and further multiply them. In this regard, it is necessary to keep stability and unity of the people as well as actively work for the benefit of the country,» noted the Kazakh Senate Speaker.



