    There is great interest in referendum abroad - Tokayev

    1 June 2022, 17:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to hold a national referendum to introduce changes to the Constitution for the first time, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazijnform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

    «In Kazakhstan, a national referendum on changes to the Constitution is to take place for the first time. The event will be an important step toward strengthening democratic traditions in our country. The citizens of our country know in general the importance of the constitutional transformations,» said the President.

    The Head of State also noted that there is great interest in the referendum within the society and abroad.

    «This shows the wide social demand for public and political changes and the faith of people in the reality of the ongoing changes, which is natural because reforms are held in interests of the entire society and not to increase the privileges of some people, including President's,» said Tokayev.

    The Kazakh Head of State also said that he had and will have no intention to extend the terms of his presidency with the use of the referendum - the question, according to him, he is asked within the country and abroad.

    In his words, the presented program of political modernization is very extensive in its content, with the main emphasis placed on strengthening the system of protection of rights and freedoms of people, greater participation of citizens in state government, increasing transparency and efficiency of government institutions.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Referendum
