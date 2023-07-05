There is every good reason to call Astana the cradle of unity and prosperity – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – There is every good reason to believe that Astana is the cradle of unity and prosperity, said Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev highlighted the fact that the Kazakh capital continues to develop dynamically at the Anniversary Forum of Twin Cities: 25 Years of Astana-New Perspectives. New Opportunities.

He added proudly that the Astana’s international prestige is growing.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, throughout its history the Kazakh capital was awarded the title of the City of Peace by UNESCO, played a host to the OSCE Summit and the EXPO exhibition.

It is also serves as the venue for inter-faith dialogue and spiritual diplomacy as evidenced by the congresses of leaders of world and traditional religions as well as high-profile sports events.

The Head of State stressed that there is every reason to consider Astana the cradle of unity and prosperity, adding that he is confident the city will remain the heart of our motherland and the place where the most important decisions are made in the future.