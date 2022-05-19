Go to the main site
    There has to be no patronage and raiding in the country - Kazakh President

    19 May 2022, 18:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZIJNFORM - If businesses are ready to work honestly, they need to receive support as well as assistance to establish a new model of the national economy, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with representatives of domestic business, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «There have to be no so-called patronages and raiding in the country. If businesses are ready to work honestly, to be creative, and attractive in a modern way, they need to receive support as well as assistance to establish a new model of the national economy,» Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Earlier at the meeting with the business community, the Kazakh Head of State stated that he would continue the polity for establishing a transparent economy with fair game rules for all.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

