There are no schools in over 1,300 villages in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – There are no schools in over 1,300 rural settlements across Kazakhstan where 35,644 children live, a source at the Ministry of Enlightenment admitted Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Secondary Education Committee of the ministry confirmed that at the beginning of 2022-2023 academic year there were no schools in 1,384 settlements across the country. 34,644 children of school age who live in those villages use bus service on a daily basis to get to schools.

The committee revealed that 1,013 buses are used to ensure safe commute of the children to the schools outside their settlements.

The ministry together with local authorities launched a project to renew the rural bus fleet in 2022. 515 new buses were to be added to the fleet. Of those, 200 have already been delivered to the regions of the country.



