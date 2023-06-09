Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

There are almost 99 thsd unemployed in Kyrgyzstan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 June 2023, 15:13
There are almost 99 thsd unemployed in Kyrgyzstan Photo: en.kabar.kg

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The number of unemployed people in Kyrgyzstan registered with the state employment service in search of work in January-March 2023 amounted to 98.8 thousand people, Kazinform cites Kabar News Agency.

According to the report of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic on monetary policy for the first quarter of 2023, this is 3.8% less compared to the same period last year.

The registered unemployment rate in the total labor force amounted to 2.8% in January-March 2023, having decreased by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous period.


Kyrgyzstan    World News   Employment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts